Shares in Berendsen gain 8 percent after the British textile services firm posts a better-than-expected profit and says it expects to deliver a better performance in 2012, as it benefits from a recent restructuring and the acquisition of a Scandinavian cleaning business.

The company's shares touch a five-month high, making them the top percentage gainer on the FTSE 250 Midcap Index.

"An increasing emphasis on Nordic regions and on facilities operations (where growth rates and margins are higher) leaves Berendsen well placed," says analyst Paul Jones of Panmure Gordon.

"With 2012 off to a good start and expectations raised slightly for the current year as a result, we expect ongoing upside," says Jones.

The broker has a "buy" rating on the stock and a target price of 510 pence.

