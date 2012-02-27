Shares in Aminex rise 10 percent after the oil explorer says it made a gas discovery at the Ntorya-1 exploration well in Tanzania, along with partner Solo Oil.

The company has discovered a 3 metre net gas bearing pay zone in its Ruvuma basin onshore in Tanzania and a 16.5 metre thick lower interval with further possible gas pay.

"They're operating in the same basin as Cove Energy, who are currently subject to a takeover process, although Cove are offshore rather than onshore. Aminex, with this discovery have validated the onshore area for gas," says analyst Craig Howie of Shore Capital, who sees upside for Aminex.

Solo Oil, whose shares rose 7 percent in the first two hours of trade, in volumes nearly four times their daily 90-day average, has a 25 percent stake in the well.

