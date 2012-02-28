Shares in Elementis fall 6 percent, making it one of the biggest losers on the London Stock Exchange, after the speciality chemicals supplier reports 2011 results below analyst expectations.

"They disappointed the market in terms of the pretax profit figure," says analyst Charles Pick of Numis Securities, adding that the consensus estimate for profit before tax was $137.4 million.

"People expected one or two small bolt-on acquisitions ... but they are still on the lookout for it in the speciality products division," says Pick, who has a "buy" rating on the stock.

However, the brokerage says if Elementis doesn't manage to secure something by the end of this year then they would consider other means of improving share holder returns like paying a special dividend.

