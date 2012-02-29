Lavendon Group's shares rise as much as 5 percent after the British rental-equipment firm raises its full-year dividend 75 percent on the back of a surge in profits.

"Slightly better results than anticipated from Lavendon ... an increase in the dividend and what is now a materially higher investment in fleet planned during the current year suggests that markets may well be improving," Panmure analyst Paul Jones says in a note to clients.

Jones raises his price target on the stock to 136 pence from 127 pence, and reiterates his 'buy' rating.

To see Lavendon's statement, please click on

