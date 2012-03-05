Shares in Dunelm Group fall as much as 6.2 percent after members of the British homewares retailer's founding family sell some shares at a discount.

Dunelm says Will Adderley, executive deputy chairman and former CEO, and his wife sold a total of 7.5 million shares in the company at 480 pence a share -- 5.6 percent lower than the stock's Friday closing price.

Following the sale, Will Adderley holds a 31.2 percent stake in the company, while the Adderley family holds a 54.9 percent stake.

"Their free float is very tight so the placing will be welcome as it will increase liquidity in the shares," says Peel Hunt analyst John Stevenson.

