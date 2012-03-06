Shares of industrial services provider Cape rise 6 percent after the company posts strong revenue growth in the second-half of 2012, its highest since 2007.

"In spite of delays to key construction projects in Algeria and also in Abu Dhabi, the business was able to deliver substantial second-half revenue growth," JP Morgan Cazenove analyst James Thompson says, and raises his price target on Cape's shares to 576 pence from 518 pence.

"There was a notable absence of large contract awards in Far East LNG, and this remains a significant catalyst for Cape, and we continue to anticipate awards in 2012."

