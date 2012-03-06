Shares in Chariot Oil & Gas rise 14 percent, making the stock the biggest gainer on the London Stock Exchange, after the Africa-focused oil and gas explorer signs a drilling contract for the Tapir South well located in offshore Namibia.

The well is 100 percent owned by the company and is estimated to take about two months to drill.

"The large retail following in the stock will respond positively to this announcement in expectation of the company spudding its first exploration well this month," says analyst Sam Wahab of Seymour Pierce, who had expected the rig to be available for drilling in the fourth quarter of 2011.

To see Chariot Oil & Gas's statement, please click on

