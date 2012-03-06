Shares in Pace rise 13 percent, making it one of the biggest gainers on the London Stock Exchange, after the British TV decoder maker says it expects hard disk drive supply issues to have a smaller impact on its earnings, prompting analysts to view the outlook as "less worse than feared."

"Overall, we think that this set of results should bring relief for Pace investors both on dividends as well as on the impact due to hard disk drive supply shortage," says analyst Vijay Anand of Execution Noble, who has a "neutral" rating on the stock.

Pace's pre-tax profit for 2011 more than halved to $54.7 million.

