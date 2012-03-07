Shares in oil and gas company Faroe Petroleum plc fall about 9 percent after the company says it struck oil in two exploration sites in the Norwegian Sea but not in enough quantities to make them commercially viable.

Keith Morris, an analyst at Investec Securities says "the impact of the non-commercial result is around 10 pence per share net to Faroe."

"The discovery of oil in the first well on this large area of the Halten Terrace is encouraging, but clearly the company will have to do further work to pin down where a thicker and potentially commercial reservoir can be found."

The brokerage firm also lowers its price target on Faroe's stock to 200 pence per share from 210 pence per share.

