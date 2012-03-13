Shares in Inchcape rise 6.5 percent, making them one of biggest percentage gainers on the FTSE 250, after the multi-national car dealer reports better-than-expected results for 2011, driven by demand for premium vehicles in the Asia-Pacific and emerging markets.

More customers are flocking to buy premium-segment cars in high-growth emerging markets, and the emphasis on lower motoring costs and higher fuel efficiency in more mature economies is a positive for car sales, says analyst David Jeary of Investec Securities.

Investec has a "buy" rating and target price of 460 pence on Inchcape.

