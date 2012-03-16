Shares in Max Petroleum rise nearly 10 percent after the company says the Kazakh government has given its Zhana Makat Field a full field development (FFD) status.

"We expect to begin selling Zhana Makat crude on the export market in April, which will provide a healthy boost to our monthly operating cash flow given current world oil prices," says the firm's president and chief financial officer Michael Young.

The Kazakhstan-focussed oil and gas explorer can develop and produce from the Zhana Makat Field for up to 25 years. The company will also be able to export 80 percent of crude oil production from Zhana Makat.

"It is a positive event for the company bringing clarity to its main production asset and showing the first definitive asset extension ahead of exploration period expiry," says Mark Wilson, an analyst at Macquarie Equities Research.

