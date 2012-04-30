British communications firm Creston Plc's shares rise as much as 11 percent after it gives a strong sales estimate for the year ended March 31.

Creston, which provides marketing and communications services to companies including Unilever and Evian, expects its revenue of 75 million pounds.

"Cashflow looks better than we had expected with management suggesting it will be 'broadly debt free' at FY12 .... This implies the company has done a good job in clawing back first-half working capital outflows. The group is now in net cash. It looks like costs have now been reduced to reflect reduced sales assumptions," Investec analyst Steve Liechti says.

