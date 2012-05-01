Shares in Max Petroleum Plc rise as much as 5 percent after the British oil explorer reports higher production for financial year 2012 and forecasts production to grow in excess of 50 percent per year for at least the next two years.

The company says in a statement it estimates annual production from existing discoveries to be about 4,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd) for financial year 2013 and more than 7,500 bopd for 2014.

Total production for the year to end-March 2012 rose 33 percent to 2,807 bopd.

"The takeaway point for shareholders is that very high production growth is materialising. The risks and uncertainty related to the production are falling away, leaving shareholders with better visibility. The shareholders should be satisfied that the value of the company is well above the current stock price of 11 pence," Merchant Securities analyst Brendon Long says.

