Shares in Cape Plc rise as much as 9 percent after the industrial services provider says double-digit growth in sales in its three key markets boosts its first-quarter revenue 16 percent.

The news prompted brokerage Arden Partners to raise its rating on the stock to "add" from "neutral".

Analyst John Wilson says the company's stock has recovered 51 percent since its low in November when investor confidence was eroded by a careless contract overrun which ended up costing over 4 million pounds to resolve.

"Although the shares are still trading 25 percent below the highs of 2011 in July, we feel that the business has recovered impressively and has gone some way to restore investor confidence. We also feel that there are some exciting prospects in the Far East which give good extension to revenue visibility," Wilson says.

