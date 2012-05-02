Shares in Spirent Communications rise as much as 5 percent after the telecom testing company posts higher pretax profit driven by its performance analysis division.

"Whilst we understand that the group continues to operate in a tough environment, we are growing more confident that it is well-positioned to weather the storms and deliver a robust performance in the coming year. We continue to like the medium-term growth drivers in mobile, cloud, security and location, and believe that the strategy of expansion into adjacent markets will provide an additional dimension to growth," Singer Capital Markets analysts say.

In the first hour of trading, volumes on Spirent reach 90 percent of the daily average, against just 9 percent on the broadly flat FTSE 250 index of British mid-caps.

For more, click on

To see Spirent Communications' statement, click on

Reuters messaging rm://monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net