Morgan Crucible shares rise over 4 percent after Barclays Capital upgrades the British advanced materials group's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight".

Shares of the company, which provides carbon technology services for the aerospace and space exploration industries, are one of the top gainers on the FTSE 250 index on the London Stock Exchange in early trade.

The company in February reported its highest ever full-year results helped by strong performance of both its divisions. [ID: nL5E8DF2AN]

"Morgan Crucible is one of the few stocks in the sector not factoring in a significant new peak in operating margins, trades on below sector average multiples and has strong cash generation characteristics," says Barclays Capital analyst Richard Paige.

The stock has fallen 10 percent since its year-high in February.

The brokerage has raised its price target on Morgan Crucible's shares to 360 pence from 245 pence.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net