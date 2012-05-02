Kofax Plc's shares fall 10 percent after the British business support services provider reports lower earnings before interest, tax and amortization expenses and lower revenue from its software licensing segment.

"There's a sceptical audience out there that is probably saying, well on balance, they might miss their full-year estimates, so the stock is coming down accordingly," Panmure Gordon's George O'Connor says.

Software license revenue for the third quarter decreases 15 percent to $21.9 million. Adjusted EBITA falls 44 percent to $3 million.

