(Corrects movement description in first para to "add" from "shed")

Shares in Kesa Electricals add 5.6 percent after Europe's No. 3 electricals retailer says it will sell Darty Telecom unit to France's Bouygues Telecom for 40 million euros.

"Although the price is marginally below our expectations the ongoing revenue and evidence of further financial discipline should offset this," UBS analysts Adam Cochrane and Andrew Hughes say in a note.

"Non-core property assets and the Italian business are likely to be under the microscope," they add.

Darty Telecom comprises Darty Box and Darty Mobile, which provide fixed line, broadband, TV and mobile to 340,000 subscribers, and made a retail profit of 0.2 million euros for the year ending April 30, 2011.

"Management had not publicly put the business up for sale, although it was becoming increasingly clear that progress had stalled so we are not surprised to see a sale take place," Richard Cathcart of Espirito Santo Investment Bank says.

For more, click on

To see Kesa's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://brenton.cordeiro.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net