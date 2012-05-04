Shares in Laird Plc fall as much as 5 percent after the electronics company says the challenging environment it experienced in the second half of 2011 has continued in the first quarter of 2012.

Peel Hunt analyst Dominic Convey notes that Laird's organic revenue is down 4 percent year-on-year despite its largest customer reporting a strong performance in the first quarter.

Laird, which counts Apple as its key customer, is a major supplier of heat-control devices for iPhones and iPads.

On Friday, Laird says it expects to gain momentum in the second half of 2012 with an increase in capacity to address the strong demand expected from smartphones and tablets.

"They do point to expectations of a stronger second-half performance but the shares aren't taking cue from it. Markets are often sceptical about positive commentary on second-half," Convey says.

