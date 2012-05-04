Shares of Dairy Crest Group -- known for its butter and spread brands -- climb 4 percent after Jefferies & Co initiates coverage on the company with a "buy" rating.

"Returns should improve as management's focus on efficiencies, closure of two dairies and cut to farm gate milk prices bear fruit," Jefferies' Alex Howson says in a note, and sets a price target of 340 pence on the dairy foods company's stock.

The analyst adds that the sale of Dairy Crest's French branded spreads business, St Hubert, could generate between 350 million pounds and 400 million pounds ($648 million to $567 million) and provide strategic flexibility. ($1 = 0.6172 British pounds)

