Shares in Gold Oil fall as much as 10 percent after the company says it has received expressions of interest from several companies about buying a stake in its block offshore Peru but it does not name the potential bidders.

"They probably saw the title farm-out update and everyone got a bit excited that they were going to find out who it actually is and I think the company in terms of AIM rules really needed to put out an update because the price had increased over a 100 percent," says Seymour Pierce analyst Sam Wahab.

The Latin America-focused oil and gas company's shares have almost doubled in value in the last one month.

Gold Oil owns 100 percent of the permit to explore block Z34 in Peru's offshore Talara Basin.

"The prospect there (block Z34) is 1.4 billion barrels. So it's important to get the right person on board," says Wahab.

