British advanced materials group Morgan Crucible's shares shed 5 percent - the second biggest faller among UK mid-caps - after the company says revenue in the first four months of 2012 was marginally lower than in the year-ago period.

Singer Capital Markets analyst Jo Reedman says the company is "aiming to reassure" as it keeps its full-year outlook unchanged despite the slower start to the year.

"However we would anticipate some concern to be reflected in today's share price," he adds.

