Petra Diamonds' shares rise 8 percent after the Africa-focused company's production more than doubles and the miner says prices of rough diamonds increased during the quarter.

Numis Securities analyst Andy Davidson says the results are "in line with our numbers and pointing to a stable diamond market."

"The market may have deteriorated in recent weeks, but the stock looks over-sold to us and a good entry point on the back of this decent update," Davidson says in a note.

