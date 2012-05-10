Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd shares rise as much as 14 percent to 215.48 pence after the company denies speculation on bulletin boards and social media websites that it plans a placement of its stock at 160 pence apiece.

The rumoured offering price would be at a 15 percent discount to the oil and gas company's share close on Wednesday. The stock was the top percentage gainer on the London Stock Exchange at 0810 GMT.

"It's all about that, they have done placings before so that was depressing the share price yesterday," says Investec analyst Stuart Joyner.

The company which has four exploration blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan region, on also says it continues to be in talks for the sales of its 20 percent stake in the Akri-Bijeel block there.

