Shares in Red Emperor Resources rise as much as 19 percent after the company finds further indications of oil in a well in Somalia.

The Australia-based explorer says there are oil shows in the deeper sandstones in the Shahbeel-1 well, where it operates in partnership with Canada's Horn Petroleum Corp.

However, Fox-Davies Capital analyst Zac Phillips says, "you cannot and should not read that as an indication that there is oil and gas there in commercial quantities."

Red Emperor, which operates in Somalia's Puntland state and in Georgia, says a testing program will be agreed with Horn Petroleum upon reaching the well's total depth.

