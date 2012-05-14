Shares in Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc fall as much as 9 percent after Numis Securities downgrades the price comparison website's stock to "sell" from "hold," following Google Inc's recent launch of a similar website.

Google's price-comparison website is directly embedded within the Internet search giant's main results. Moneysupermarket.com, whose stock is the biggest percentage faller on the FTSE 250 Mid Index, has previously called Google the dominant search engine that accounted for the majority of the company's spend to acquire traffic via paid search.

About two-thirds of Moneysupermarket.com's profits could be at risk, according to Numis.

"What concerns us most is not the fact that there is another competitor, but that Google accounts for a significant part of Moneysupermarket.com's visitor acquisition strategy and may actively try to divert a number of these visitors to their own site," Numis says.

