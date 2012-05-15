Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc fall 5 percent - the biggest losers among UK mid-caps - after forecasting that a strong sterling currency could lower sales by over 3 percent for the full year if current exchange rates prevail.

The company, which makes steam traps and boiler control systems for the pharmaceutical, petrochemical and waste industries, says total sales increased by 3 percent due to unfavourable exchange movements for the four months ended April 30, even as organic sales rose 6 percent.

"Sterling strength is causing a headwind," Liberum Capital's Ben Bourne says in a note.

"Management believes that conditions in Europe will remain sluggish and is intensifying focus on cost reduction and operating efficiency."

