Shares in French Connection fall 23 percent as the fashion retailer says its 2012 profit is likely to miss current market estimates as conditions worsen at its core British and European markets.

"UK clothing has become an increasingly competitive space, particularly at the 'fashion' end, and any turnaround - product-led, brand-led, or pricing-led - will take time to execute," says Numis Securities, which downgrades its rating for the retaielr to "hold" from "buy".

French Connection, which saw first-quarter revenue fall 9.5 percent, says it does not expect an improvement in the second half of 2012.

For more, click on

To see French Connection's statement, click on

Reuters messaging rm://karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net