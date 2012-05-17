Shares in Yule Catto shed 4.7 percent after the British chemicals maker reports a drop in volumes for the first quarter.

The company says profitability for the year to date remains ahead of last year, but reports an 11 percent drop in volumes in Europe and North America, and a 1 percent drop in Asia and the rest of the world for the first quarter.

"Europe saw a strong quarter-on-quarter recovery in the first quarter but a weak year-on-year performance with volumes down 11 percent, worse than we had expected," Peel Hunt analyst Thomas Rands says, citing increasing currency headwinds in Europe as a growing concern.

"The uncertain outlook for Europe and volatile raw material pricing give us some concerns for the FY outlook but for now we will maintain our forecasts."

For more, click on

To see Yule Catto's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://abhishek.takle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net