Shares in Chariot Oil & Gas rise 7 percent after the Africa-focused oil company says it expects to spud its Kabeljou well on the Nimrod prospect in Namibia in the third quarter, offseting the company's disappointing announcement last week.

The company's statement on Monday comes a week after it said an exploration well off the northern coast of Namibia was a dry hole, raising concerns about whether oil will be found elsewhere in its exploration block in the region. Chariot Oil stock has halved over the past week.

"Today's news will be welcomed by investors as it provides greater clarity on the timing of the Nimrod spud," Seymour Pierce's Dougie Youngson says.

