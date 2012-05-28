Shares in Valiant Petroleum Plc fall as much as 6 percent after the British oil and gas company says it and its partner, a unit of Cairn Energy , would suspend the Tybalt appraisal well.

Hydrocarbons were confirmed at the well, but the flow was found to be at the low end of its expectations, the company says.

North Sea-focused Valiant Petroleum says it would need to carry out more tests to assess the size and potential of the Tybalt accumulation.

"It raises doubts on the well's commerciability," Finncap analyst Will Arnstein says. "The company had been talking about the potential of the discovery for the last couple of years."

