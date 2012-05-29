Ithaca Energy shares plunge 27 percent after the oil and gas producer says it ended talks with all parties related to an acquisition of the company.

"We didn't think given the share price they will get an offer that would make sense," FirstEnergy Capital analyst Stephane Foucaud says, adding that the sell-off in the company's shares is a bit overdone.

Ithaca's shares, which are currently trading at around 130 pence apiece, had surged to over 200 pence over the past few months amid the hype about the possibility of Ithaca being acquired.

