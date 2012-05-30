Shares in Centamin Plc rise over 5 percent after the Egypt-focused miner releases an updated development plan for its Sukari gold mine, and now expects to double production by 2014 over 2011.

"The new optimised mine plan shows a much smoother production profile," BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Daniel Lian says, and reiterates his "buy" rating on the company's stock.

"We believe risks such as fuel price increases are well priced in, and increased political stability following the (Egyptian) elections should be positive."

