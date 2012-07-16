Shares in Max Petroleum fall as much as 13 percent after the company says it is releasing a drilling rig at its NUR-1 well in Kazakhstan, where drilling work was suspended last month.

The Kazakhstan-focused oil producer says it is releasing the Saipem National 1625 DE onshore deep drilling rig given the need to obtain additional capital to complete the well.

Max Petroleum says talks with lenders to secure funds to complete the post-salt exploration at the NUR-1 well continue.

"The fortunes of Max Petroleum are dependent on the outcome of discussion with its bank, Macquarie," says Merchant Securities' analyst Brendan Long.

"Given that the rig drilling NUR-1 has been released, we believe that the Macquarie Bank is unlikely to increase its financial exposure to the company," added Long.

To see Max Petroleum's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net