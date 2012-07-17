Shares in London Mining fall as much as 6 percent after the company says weak spot prices of iron ore and a commissioning delay in its transhipment platform has reduced its margins.

However, the company, which reported a 26 percent increase in second quarter production, says it expects margins to recover once it begins loading of larger ungeared vessels in the third quarter.

The company, which is looking at tenders for a contractor to operate the Marampa mine, also says it expects costs in 2012 and 2013 to be higher than previously anticipated as a result of higher market rates for international mining contractors in Sierra Leone.

"The conservative guidance the management gave on operating costs and the delayed ramp-up of its transhipment vessel has impacted sentiment around the company as people are concerned that production line might be strong but margins might continue to disappoint," says Jefferies & Co analyst Seth Rosenfeld.

