Shares in Mecom Group gain 10 percent, extending Thursday's rise on the announcment from the European publishing group that it would conduct a strategic review of its business and that Chief Executive Tom Toumazis would step down in September.

Mecom's shares have climbed as much as about 14 percent since Thursday.

"Given the quality of management in the divisions and the tough trading environment, the decision not to replace Toumazis suggests that a conclusion as to the value of the parent company function has already been reached," analyst Patrick Yau of Peel Hunt writes in a note.

"Operating in difficult markets against such uncertainty will be testing," Yau adds and puts his "hold" rating on Mecom shares under review.

