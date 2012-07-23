Shares in Aquarius Platinum fall 8 percent to touch a 12-year low, after the world's fourth-largest platinum producer reports a 14 percent drop in quarterly production.

Revenue for the fourth-quarter also declines 20 percent, hurt by lower platinum prices, which fell about 12 percent during the period.

"Poor platinum price and industrial action continues to hamper things and it is clear that while Aquarius Platinum is making every effort to protect profitability they are by no mean out of the woods," Numis Securities says in a note.

