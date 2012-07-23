Dialight Plc's shares rise 7 percent after the lighting products maker reports a 21 percent increase in operating profit for the first half, and forecasts full-year results at the higher end of market expectations.

"Dialight has again confirmed a confident outlook for FY12, on the back of revenue wins," Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Shepherd-Barron, who has a "buy" rating on the stock, says.

The stock outperforms a fall of 1.8 percent on the FTSE mid-cap index amid strong activity, with some 70 percent of the 90-day average daily volumes in Dialight changing hands in morning trading.

"The big surprise from the interim results was the increase in EBIT margin that resulted in the higher than expected operating profit," N+1 Brewin analyst Gurpreet Gujral says.

To see Dialight's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://abhishek.takle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net