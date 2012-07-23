Morgan Crucible's shares fall 6 percent after Jefferies downgrades the British advanced materials group to "hold" from "buy" as the brokerage expects the company to report "muted" first half results on Tuesday.

"Having lowered our FY12 and FY13 forecasts, with macro-economic concerns in Europe/China, etc, remaining, and ahead of a likely cautious results season for Morgan Crucible and the UK Industrials, we reduce our recommendation to Hold," analyst Andy Douglas says in a note.

"Morgan's valuation is not expensive, in our view, and there are reasons to be positive over the longer-term, but we expect a muted 1H12 update and risk of consensus downgrades," the analyst said

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://abhishek.takle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net