Shares in PZ Cussons fall as much as 7 percent after the consumer care products company reports full-year profit falls hurt by higher raw material costs and worsening conditions in Nigeria - its largest market.

The maker of Imperial Leather soaps and Carex anti-bacterial hand washes, says sales from Africa in the second half were hurt by the social unrest in the north of Nigeria and the impact of scrapping a fuel subsidy in the country.

PZ Cusssons says the situation in Nigerian remains fragile but that it was confident of returning to profitable growth in the new fiscal year.

"Uncertainty remains in Nigeria, where social instability continues and there remains the potential for the full abolition of the fuel subsidies to cause further disruption," says Panmure Gordon analyst Graham Jones.

