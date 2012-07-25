Shares in Yell Group Plc fall 56 percent after the phone directories company says it is considering options that may result in a dilution of existing shareholders' interests, as part of a capital structure review.

"Basically what the company is saying is that the equity could be worthless," Panmure Gordon & Co analyst Alex Degroote says.

Yell's shares, which have lost over three-fourths of their value in the past 12 months, are trading at about 1.21 pence on Wednesday morning.

