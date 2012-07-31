British chemicals maker Elementis Plc's shares rise 6.5 percent to touch an all-time high after the company reports higher profit and operating margins for the first half and says that it has begun a special dividend programme to pay out as much as half of year-end net cash to shareholders.

The shares are the star performers on a broadly slightly lower FTSE 250 index of UK mid-caps.

Group operating margins improved to 20.1 percent from 18.2 percent for the six months ended June 30.

"Elementis has reported another period of strong progress. Highlights of the statement include the crossing of the 20 percent operating margin threshold for the first time and confirmation that a special dividend programme will commence this year," N+1 Brewin analysts say in a note, and upgrade the stock to "buy."

For more, click on

To see Elementis' statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://shilpa.hinduja.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net