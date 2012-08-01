Shares in Mouchel Group plunge 52 percent after the struggling infrastructure firm agrees to a debt restructuring that gives its lenders a majority stake in the company and results in limited value for existing shareholders.

"When you've got debt at the level at it is, and the number of employees at the level where they are, then shareholder interests haven't sort of been particularly well looked after here," says Panmure Gordon analyst Andy Brown.

"To be fair, the management did say a while back that it was likely to be fairly harsh as far as existing shareholders are concerned," Brown adds.

For more, click on

To see Mouchel's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jochelle.mendonca.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net