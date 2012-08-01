Shares in British property listing website Rightmove Plc rise as much as 8 percent after the company reports results for the first half of the year ahead of market estimates.

Pretax profit rose 35 percent to 38.9 million pounds ($60.95 million) for January to June. Revenue grew 23 percent to 57.9 million pounds, while average revenue per advertiser rose 20 percent to 518 pounds a month.

Analysts expected pretax profit of 38 million pounds and revenue of 53.6 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Results underline Rightmove's ability to trade strongly in a challenging environment, thanks to its dominant market position and subscription based revenue model," Westhouse Securities analyst Roddy Davidson says.

($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)

