Shares in Xchanging Plc rise as much as 7 percent after the British outsourcing company reports higher first-half adjusted operating profit on strong growth in its procurement and other BPO business and says it expects progress to continue in the second half.

Adjusted operating profit rose to 16 million pounds for the six months ended June 30 from 13.8 million pounds a year ago. Revenue rose 0.2 percent to 322.7 million pounds. Revenue from procurement and other BPO business grew about 12 percent to 97.1 million pounds.

"H1 has been solid, with the company delivering on expectations so far," says Henry Carver of Peel Hunt, raising his price target on the stock to 95 pence from 80 pence.

"We increase our target price to reflect the progress made and the signs of more activity in XCH's markets."

