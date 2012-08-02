Shares in telecom testing company Spirent Communications sink more than 15 percent to five-month lows after the company cautions that it expects growth in the second half of the year to be slower than earlier thought.

Spirent says it expects overall growth in the back half of the year to slow to a mid-to-low-single digit increase, compared to the same period last year.

"The prospect is now of a low-single-digit pace of growth (and) suggests that Spirent cannot escape the gravitational pull of macroeconomic and fiscal uncertainty in Europe and the impact of reviews of timing of spending plans by equipment manufacturers in China," Daniel Stewart analyst Mike Jeremy says in a note.

