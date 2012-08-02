British industrial chain maker Renold Plc's shares drop 14.7 percent to six and half month lows after the company reports weaker sales in the first quarter amid tougher market conditions, prompting FinnCap to cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy."

The company says that there was a marginal overall reduction of sales in its chain business and a slight overall decline in its torque transmission business.

"The group has warned today that a number of territories have seen sales soften as a result of macro-economic uncertainties ... Despite the reduction in cost base, profits are expected to be below expectations," FinnCap analyst David Buxton says.

