British cleaning-to-pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc's shares rise as much as 9 percent after the company says it expects its beleaguered City Link parcel delivery business to return to profitability in the fourth quarter.

"We view today's statement as promising, in light of recent setbacks for City Link," Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton says in a note.

"Efforts to deliver turnaround appear to be gaining traction, and while Europe is softening we believe improvement in the group's structurally challenged divisions (parcels), should gain greater emphasis over cyclical movements," the analyst says.

For more, click on

To see Rentokil's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://abhishek.takle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net