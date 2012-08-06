Shares in Britain's exploration company Falkland Oil & Gas Ltd rises 16.5 percent after the company enters into a farm-out agreement with an affiliate of Noble Energy Inc and says that it commenced drilling in its Loligo exploration well on Friday.

The company says Noble Energy will farm-in for 35 percent of both Falkland's northern and southern area licences excluding the Loligo and Nimrod-Garrodia complex. Noble's total investment over the next three years is estimated to range between $180 million and $230 million.

"We view this deal very positively given Noble's very strong deepwater exploration track record," says Jefferies International Ltd analyst Laura Loppacher.

