Shares in Aquarius Platinum Ltd fall nearly 9 percent after it reports weaker-than-expected full-year results, hurt by a forex loss from the revaluation of inter-company loans within the group and lower production.

The company reported an adjusted pretax loss of about $185 million, on revenue of $485.7 million. Analysts were expecting an adjusted loss before tax of $147.3 million, on revenue of $497.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"It's just a very difficult environment to operate in South Africa in terms of union strength, cost inflation, the mining is challenging enough on its own and you're fighting the price going down and the cost going up. It's difficult across the board," Seymour Pierce's Asa Bridle said.

